Ranil Wickremesinghe to face his own cabinet colleague in Lanka presidential polls this year

Rajapakshe is a member of the now fragmented Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, the home for members of the United People's Freedom Alliance loyal to its former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

A part of the SLPP is currently in alignment with 75-year-old Wickremesinghe while another section supports the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)—a political alliance led by Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.