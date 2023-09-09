Rapid, deep cut needed for 43% emission reduction by 2030: Leaders at G20 Declaration

“We note with concern that global ambition and implementation to address climate change remain insufficient to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,” says the New Delhi Leaders Declaration adopted by the leaders in the summit.

The declaration echoes a new UN global stock-taking report that concluded that to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius target within reach, the countries will have to act with ‘ambition and urgency’ to reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030.