Rapid, deep cut needed for 43% emission reduction by 2030: Leaders at G20 Declaration

The G20 countries on Saturday said a “rapid, deep and sustained” cut on the global greenhouse gas emissions are required to achieve a 43 per cent reduction by 2030 relative to the 2019 levels, but they stopped short of making any firm commitment to provide the necessary financial resources needed to realise such a cut.
“We note with concern that global ambition and implementation to address climate change remain insufficient to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,” says the New Delhi Leaders Declaration adopted by the leaders in the summit.
The declaration echoes a new UN global stock-taking report that concluded that to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius target within reach, the countries will have to act with ‘ambition and urgency’ to reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030.
“Much more ambition in action and support is needed in implementing domestic mitigation measures and setting more ambitious targets in NDCs (nationally determined contribution) to realize existing and emerging opportunities across contexts, in order to reduce global GHG emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and further by 60 per cent by 2035 compared with 2019 levels and reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 globally,” said the UN report, released on Friday.
The rich and technologically advanced nations, however, didn’t give any concrete assurance in the G20 outcome document and only recalled and reaffirmed their 13 year old commitment of providing $100 billion annual funding by 2020.
“The world is burning, people are starving, and the world is not on track to meet its climate goals. The G20, accounting for most of the world’s wealth and emissions, is vital to mobilizing the political will and finance we need to address these global crises," commented Ani Dasgupta, President and CEO, World Resources Institute.
The G20 nations noted that the developing world required $ 5.8-5.9 trillion in the pre-2030 period required for their needs to implement their NDCs, as well as $ 4 trillion per year for clean energy technologies by 2030 to reach net zero emissions by 2050, but only offered promises to facilitate accessing “multilateral climate finance.”
“Given the world just experienced its hottest summer on record, there is a massive disconnect between what the world needs and what the world’s largest economies are delivering," Dasgupta said.