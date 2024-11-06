Reactions pour in as Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on what he hailed as an "historic return" to the White House.
"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu said on X after Trump claimed victory in the US presidential election.
Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Trump's win "a much needed victory for the world."
"The biggest comeback in US political history!" Orban wrote in a post on X.
Offering her "most sincere congratulations" to Trump, Italy's right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Donald Trump, and said it would strengthen ties between the two countries.
In a post on X, Meloni said Italy and the United States had an "unshakeable alliance".
"It is a strategic bond, which I am certain we will now strengthen even further," she said.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared his wishes for Trump on X, calling the US his closed ally.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is also looking forward to working with Donald Trump as he posted his wishes on X.
"Congratulations Donald Trump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the U.S.," he said in a post on X. "We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership."
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared on social media that he was looking forward to meeting Trump personally and "discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States."
"We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," he wrote on X.
Meanwhile, Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that a Trump victory in the US election would probably be bad news for Ukraine, but said it was unclear how far Trump would be able to cut US financing for the war.
"Kamala is finished...Let her keep cackling infectiously. The objectives of the Special Military Operation remain unchanged and will be achieved," he shared on X.
Trump, a Republican, claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House four years back.
Promising to strengthen "unbreakable" bonds between the two countries, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris congratulated Donald Trump on his victory.
"The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead," Harris said in a post on X.
European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union and the United States have an "enduring alliance and a historic bond" as he wished Trump on his win.
Michel said the EU would "pursue its course in line with the strategic agenda as a strong, united, competitive and sovereign partner while defending the rules-based multilateral system".
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also congratulated Donald Trump, adding that the European Union and the United States are "more than just allies".
Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof looks forward to a close cooperation on the shared interests between the USA and the Netherlands.
Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey also sent wishes for his "dear friend" Trump.
"I congratulate my friend Donald Trump, who was elected US President once again after a big fight in the presidential elections in the United States of America. In this new era that will start with the choice of the American people, I hope for Turkish-American ties to strengthen, for regional and global crises and wars, primarily the Palestine issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, to end; I believe more effort will be exerted for a fairer world," he wrote on X.
Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor also reacted to the victory of Donald Trump on X. "Germany and the US have for a long time successfully worked together to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens."
"You made it happen," wrote Polish President Andrzej Duda as he congratulated Donald Trump after the Republican claimed victory.
(With Reuters inputs)