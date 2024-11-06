Reactions pour in as Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election

Meanwhile, Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that a Trump victory in the US election would probably be bad news for Ukraine, but said it was unclear how far Trump would be able to cut US financing for the war.

"Kamala is finished...Let her keep cackling infectiously. The objectives of the Special Military Operation remain unchanged and will be achieved," he shared on X.

Trump, a Republican, claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House four years back.

Promising to strengthen "unbreakable" bonds between the two countries, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris congratulated Donald Trump on his victory.