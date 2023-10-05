Real-like Halloween decoration tricks fire department in US

Halloween is celebrated with a lot of jest in Western countries. It is a huge festival in the United States, but things took a bizarre turn in New York’s Glens Falls where the local fire department was called as the almost real looking decoration fooled the whole neighbourhood and the emergency service.

Last Saturday, The Glens Falls Fire Department got a call regarding a “confirmed structure fire”. The department rushed to the spot, only to realise that the house was decorated with fake fire behind its window. The decoration from outside looked like the flames were flaring.

The video of this decoration was shared by the fire department on its Facebook page.