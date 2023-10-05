Real-like Halloween decoration tricks fire department in US

Halloween is celebrated with a lot of jest in Western countries. It is a huge festival in the United States, but things took a bizarre turn in New York’s Glens Falls where the local fire department was called as the almost real looking decoration fooled the whole neighbourhood and the emergency service.
Last Saturday, The Glens Falls Fire Department got a call regarding a “confirmed structure fire”. The department rushed to the spot, only to realise that the house was decorated with fake fire behind its window. The decoration from outside looked like the flames were flaring.
The video of this decoration was shared by the fire department on its Facebook page.
“Tonight crews were dispatched to the area of Sanford St for a report of a confirmed structure fire. To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration. Thank you to the gracious owner for permission to post. This display will be up on Friday and Saturday nights for the public's entertainment until the end of the month,” the fire department wrote on the social media post.
Answering to the curiosity the post generated, the fire department further replied to comments asking how they make the decoration look so original.
The fire department said that the spectacle was a result of ''two LED lights, a box fan, a silver sheet'' and a fog machine.
They also thanked the house owners for allowing them to post the video of the house.
Netizens were surprised at the decoration and also at the fact that an emergency service mistook it for real fire.
The comments were mostly about how real the fire looks.
One user wrote, “That’s impressively surreal! Gonna be getting a lot of calls for this one.”