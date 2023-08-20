Recipe for divorce? Try some cake!

What is that one thing that you associate most with weddings? Dresses, makeup, family, food....cake? Now, what among these do you think is worth filing a divorce over? Go ahead call us a buzzkill for using wedding and divorce in the same statement but you should know that there is a man out there who got divorced for messing with the cake on his wedding day!
The post was originally shared in Slate Magazine's advice column called 'Dear Prudence' on January 13 2022 by an anonymous bride and has recently started to trend again.
"I never cared about getting married, but I wasn’t opposed to it.... My only hard-and-fast rule was that he would not rub cake in my face at the reception."
How difficult do you think it can be to adhere to one request of the bride? Seeing that the groom got divorced right after the wedding, looks it was quite hard to grasp.
"...He grabbed me by the back of the head and shoved my head down into it. It was planned since the cake was DESTROYED, and he had a bunch of cupcakes as backup."
"I left. Next day I told him we were done."
While the bride stood firmly on her decision, she shared that her family gathered and tried to convince her otherwise. They even told her that she was overreacting because of her "issues".
"I am VERY claustrophobic after a car accident years ago, and I absolutely panicked at being shoved into a cake and held there"
While they tried to remind her of the love she had felt for him, the bride wrote that at that very moment, she was not feeling the love.
"Everyone is so united and confident in their assurance I am making a terrible mistake that I wonder if they are right," the bride concluded.
The post was also shared on Reddit and had over one thousand comments. Social media users accused the man of ruining the wedding for her. While one user said, "I would walk away too", another felt "outraged" at this.
"Claustrophobia aside (and I am EXTREMELY claustrophobic) can you imagine being in your dress, hair, and makeup, and having THIS done to you?!?? Unless this is up your alley, it would completely ruin absolutely EVERYTHING about your wedding day! You’re now sticky, miserable, possibly with stained dress, hair a mess—there is no way this could be looked at in any way other than deliberate assault. I’m so outraged for her!"