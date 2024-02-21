Record US renewable energy investment not enough to meet climate goals: Report

The IRA provides generous tax credits for EVs and clean energy technologies like wind and solar farms.

Zero-emission vehicles accounted for 9.2 per cent of light-duty sales last year, at the high end of a projected range of 8.1 per cent to 9.4 per cent, according to the report. EV sales growth this year is likely to underperform last year's 50 per cent increase, the groups said, but will remain on track to meet US climate goals if kept within 30 to 40 per cent.

Zero-emissions electricity generation and storage soared 32 per cent last year to 32.3 gigawatts, but lagged the research groups' models calling for annual additions of 46 to 79 GW.

The US must add 60 to 127 GW of capacity this year to stay on track, the report said, adding that installations are likely to fall short of that range.

Beyond 2024, the groups said clean energy installations should increase even further to between 70 and 126 GW a year.