Red Sea attacks force rerouting of vessels, disrupting supply chains

Dubai: Mounting attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez canal.

Multiple "projectiles" were fired from Houthi-controlled territory on Monday at a vessel in the southern Red Sea, US officials said.

The Houthi movement has launched a series of missile and drone attacks on ships in the area, which it says are a response to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack.