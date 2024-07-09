Remembering beloved Cartoon Network: Why is #RIPCartoonNetwork trending on X?

Have you also come across the #RIPCartoonNetwork trending on X and wondered if your beloved Cartoon Network is at the end of the road?

Many X users, who were also shocked to learn the 'news' of the iconic channel shutting shop, rushed to retake a trip down memory lanes of their favourite shows on the Cartoon Network channel and how the channel made it all memorable. But is it really the story behind the #RIPCartoonNetwork trend?

You can relax. You favourite cartoon network channel is not going anywhere and is going to stay here. The trend, started by a X user, going by the name Animation Workers Ignited, which posted "Cartoon Network is essentially dead", was to highlight and draw attention to the challenges of the animation industry and how the pandemic Covid-19 has changed the scene for these studios and workers, falling off a cliff.

The hashtag RIPCartoonNetwork was used to show solidarity and raise awareness about the issues and it urged the netizens to talk about their favourite shows from Cartoon Network using the hashtag. "Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork", the post read.