Republican presidential primary going to be 2-person race, says Nikki Haley

Haley's remarks came on the eve of the Iowa caucuses on Monday, that formally kicks off the beginning of the long process by which the Republicans and Democrats choose their nominees for the presidential election.

Trump, 77, served as the US president from 2017 to 2021 and is seeking his second term.

The former president, a front-runner among the Republican Party candidates, maintains a sizable lead over his nearest rival, Haley, 51, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump Administration.