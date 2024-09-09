Republicans plan report denouncing Biden administration over Afghanistan withdrawal

Trump has gone to great lengths to try to portray Harris as responsible for the deaths of 13 service members in a terrorist attack near the Kabul airport in the final days of the evacuation. Harris, in turn, has accused Trump of trying to score political points off the deaths of those and other troops, after his campaign took photos and video of him in a restricted area of Arlington National Ceremony in defiance of military rules.

The report offers little new information about what role Harris played in the president’s actions on Afghanistan, though it repeatedly castigates the “Biden-Harris administration” and quotes the vice president’s assertion that she was “the last person in the room” when Biden made the decision to withdraw US troops.

“Vice President Harris, despite publicly championing Afghan women’s rights, appears to have been working in lock step with President Biden behind the scenes to withdraw all US troops no matter the consequence to Afghan women and girls,” the report says.

Democrats complained that the report ignored Trump’s role.

“The Republican majority has taken particular pains to avoid facts involving former President Trump,” Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of New York, the senior Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote in a letter accompanying a memorandum countering the GOP’s findings. “Republicans’ partisan attempts to garner headlines rather than acknowledge the full facts and substance of their investigation have only increased with the heat of an election season.”

In their memorandum, Democrats insisted that Biden administration officials pulled off as seamless an evacuation as could have been mustered in a rapidly deteriorating threat environment.

But the Republicans’ report condemns the State Department for failing to put a reliable consular process in place to ensure Americans and the Afghans who supported US operations would be able to reach the international airport in Kabul and board planes out of Afghanistan.

It metes out scathing criticism for a wide swath of senior State Department and National Security Council officials for failing to draft contingency plans that might have helped mitigate the confusion or scale back the US diplomatic footprint in proportion with the reduction in troops.

And it asserts that many witnesses pointed to Sullivan as “taking the lead for the Biden-Harris administration’s withdrawal planning and strategy — and owning many of the failures.”

The White House pushed back against the findings, calling the charges against Sullivan “false and complete nonsense.”

“Everything we have seen and heard of Chairman McCaul’s latest partisan report shows that it is based on cherry-picked facts, inaccurate characterizations and pre-existing biases that have plagued this investigation from the start,” Sharon Yang, a spokesperson, said in a statement, referring to the committee’s chair, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas.

“The White House coordinated a robust policy-planning process ahead of and during the withdrawal that reflected input from departments and agencies across the government, including officials on the ground in Kabul,” she added.

The report also charges that internal State Department risk assessments were watered down and embassy staff members who dared raise safety concerns were reprimanded. Ambassador Ross Wilson, then the top diplomat in Kabul, is described as so “maniacal” about keeping the embassy open that staff members wanting to discuss contingency plans for an evacuation had to meet in secret.

Republicans allege that when Wilson ultimately fled the embassy, he left some staff behind — and later, after learning he had contracted COVID-19 during the evacuation, had a Foreign Service officer take a test in his stead to procure a negative result, so he could escape quarantine in Qatar and go home.

In an interview, Wilson categorically denied those claims and said that he “never reprimanded anybody.” He also said that while he was not the last person to leave the embassy, the only staff members who remained stayed behind to destroy sensitive and classified information, and that they arrived at the Kabul airport the next morning.

In interviews with the committee, Wilson and others also said that evacuation planning was underway in the spring of 2021.