Republicans search for unity on speaker candidate ahead of vote

Republicans toiled on Tuesday to unite around a candidate for speaker on the eve of an internal party contest that has highlighted their divisions amid deep uncertainty in the House of Representatives.
Fewer than half of House Republicans had publicly announced their support for either of the leading candidates to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy: Rep Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the party’s second-ranking leader, and Rep Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Judiciary Committee chair.
And there was a complicating factor: Supporters of McCarthy, R-Calif, had begun strategizing about engineering a possible vote to reinstate him, and the former speaker said he was open to the idea.
The unsettled situation reflected deep rifts in the GOP that could prolong the race and lead to a drawn-out fight on the House floor. The chamber has been paralyzed since right-wing Republicans succeeded last week in deposing McCarthy. Members of Congress were growing increasingly worried that the leaderless chamber could be unable to act to support Israel, after the invasion by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that has led to more than 1,000 deaths.
Rep Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the attack on Israel had made it all the more urgent for the House to elect a new speaker quickly.
“We need to get a speaker by Wednesday,” he said, adding: “The world is watching. They’re seeing a dysfunctional democracy.”
McCaul, who has not endorsed a candidate, said he worried that in a three-way race, no one would emerge with a majority of Republican support.
“I think by and large people will accept the will of the conference, but getting to 217 — that’s going to be the issue,” he said.
Scalise and Jordan took part in a closed-door candidates’ forum on Tuesday that stretched well into the evening, with dozens of members asking questions. McCarthy said he was not a declared candidate and would not take part.
“This is a dangerous world right now,” Scalise told reporters at the Capitol, adding: “We stand strongly with Israel. The House needs to get back to work.”