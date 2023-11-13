Resettlement offer to Pacific a win for Australia over China

Sydney/Beijing: Australia scored a significant win for influence in the Pacific Islands region with a trump card that China, seeking to expand security ties, doesn't have: the opportunity of resettlement.

Under a security guarantee to the remote atoll nation of Tuvalu, which is threatened by rising sea levels, Australia will offer permanent residency to 280 Tuvalu citizens each year.

The treaty, signed on Friday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his counterpart Kausea Natano, could transform Australia's relationship with the Pacific, analysts say.

"It is something China can't do," said Australian National University Pacific expert Graeme Smith.