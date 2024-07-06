Residents relocated after dam breach at China's second-largest freshwater lake

Shenzhen, China: Around 5,700 residents were relocated after waters breached a dike at China's second-largest freshwater lake in the south of the country, while rescue workers rushed to contain further damage from outflows, Chinese state media said on Saturday.

More than 2,300 rescue personnel were working to build a second line of defence for floodwaters after Friday's breach across a 226-metre (740-foot) area in Hunan province, China Central Television reported.

No one had been harmed as of early Saturday, reports said.