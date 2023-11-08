Residents report gunfire in Ethiopian holy city, but govt says all peaceful

Addis Ababa/Nairobi: Fighting broke out on Wednesday between the army and a regional militia in Ethiopia's mediaeval holy city of Lalibela, a World Heritage site, four residents told Reuters, but the government said the area was peaceful.

Fano, a part-time militia in the northern Amhara region which has no formal command structure, has been battling the army since late July.

It captured Lalibela, famous for its rock-hewn churches, and Gondar, the second-biggest city in Amhara, for several days in August before being repulsed.

The fighting, which has killed hundreds of people, is the biggest security challenge faced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since the Tigray war ended a year ago.

"Fighting broke out (in Lalibela) an hour ago and I am now hiding in my home," one resident said by telephone, with the crackle of gunfire in the background.