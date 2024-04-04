Resilient Taiwan responded fast to earthquake after years of honing skills

Hualien, Taiwan: When a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's scenic and largely rural east coast county of Hualien on Wednesday, local official Chang Tung-yao knew exactly what to do, having experienced a similar temblor six years before.

Within two hours of the quake, which struck just before 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) as people were getting ready for work, Chang said an emergency shelter was arranged at a nearby school where more than 130 residents ended up spending the night.

"Joined-up contact with government departments was key," Chang, a neighbourhood chief, the lowest level of elected official in Taiwan, told Reuters.

Since the 2018 earthquake of magnitude 6.4, in which seven people died, Chang said local authorities have strengthened coordination with government units and non-governmental organisations for disaster response and relief.

This time, county officials and police along with other units who helped evacuate residents in affected areas of downtown Hualien city worked together to clear one of the damaged buildings before it could collapse in any aftershocks.

"Everyone is doing their job. The county government and the local administrative office worked together to minimise the damage as much as possible," Chang said.