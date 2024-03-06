Resolution submitted in Pakistan Senate demanding release of Imran Khan, Qureshi & other leaders

Islamabad: Jailed ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party has submitted a resolution in the Senate calling for the release of the incarcerated leader, his wife Bushra, his close aide, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders, saying 'political vendetta' has destroyed the country’s economy and reputation.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan, 71, and senior party leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 67, have been lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi in various cases.

Submitted by party Senator Falak Naz Chitrali, the resolution calls for the release of the PTI party leaders, alleging that they were convicted under 'false cases', the Dawn newspaper reported.