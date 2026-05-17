<p>Mexico City: Ten people, including a minor, were killed in an armed attack in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mexico">Mexico's</a> Puebla state on Sunday, the state's public security ministry said. The victims — six men, three women, and a child — were targeted by armed individuals in the municipality of Tehuitzingo, the state ministry added.</p>.Mexican drug lord killing sparks revenge attacks; cars and businesses set ablaze, highways blocked.<p>State and federal forces have launched a joint investigation and operational deployment to locate the perpetrators.</p><p>The state's public security ministry pledged "zero impunity" for the killings and said intelligence gathering is underway to clarify the motive behind the assault.</p>