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10 killed in armed attack in Mexico's Puebla state

State and federal ‌forces have ‌launched a joint ‌investigation and operational ‌deployment to locate the perpetrators.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 17:12 IST
World newsMexicoShooting

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