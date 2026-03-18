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3 Indian-origin men killed in Canada within week

The North District Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is working to determine exactly what happened that night, the BC Wire said.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:43 IST
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