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Adventure jump in Brazil turns fatal as crew throws woman off bridge without attaching rope

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been charged with "homicide with dolus eventualis", which means they were aware of the risk of death but went ahead.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 15:09 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 15:09 IST
World newsBrazil

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