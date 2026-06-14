Adventure jump in Brazil turns fatal as crew throws woman off bridge without attaching rope

<p>A young woman lost her life on Saturday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil</a> after taking off a bridge for a rope jump without the safety cord. </p><p>Videos of the horrific incident surfaced on social media in which two men are seen carrying the 21-year-old above their heads before launching her off Skeleton Bridge, in the interior of Sao Paulo state. A few onlookers realised that there was no cord and are heard shouting "Guys, the cord!"</p>.<p>Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been charged with "homicide with dolus eventualis", which means they were aware of the risk of death but went ahead.</p>.Four members of farmer's family found dead in Maharashtra's Washim district; police probe murder-suicide angle.<p>Local media identified the victim as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, and said she fell around 40 meters (131 feet) to her death.</p><p>Only moments before the accident, de Freitas posted an image of the site on Instagram captioned: "Who was the crazy person who let me come jump off a bridge???"</p><p>Other videos of the extreme sport at the bridge, conducted by the Entre Cordas company, show people with a thick safety cord around their waists as they are launched off.</p><p>Rope jumping is different from bungee jumping as it uses a less elastic cord, meaning participants swing back and forth rather than bouncing at the end of the jump.</p><p>Considered the inventor of rope jumping, Dan Osman from the US, died during one of his jumps in 1998 at the age of 35.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>