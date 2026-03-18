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Afghans search for loved ones at Kabul rehab centre bombed by Pakistan

The Afghan Taliban government has said that more than 400 people were killed and 265 wounded in the airstrike.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:11 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistanTalibanKabul

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