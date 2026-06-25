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After back-to-back earthquakes, Venezuela declares state of emergency; several feared dead as buildings collapse

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez says 20 aftershocks followed the earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, which struck the same area of Venezuela.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 03:01 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 01:13 IST
World newsEarthquakeVenezuela

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