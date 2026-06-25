After back-to-back earthquakes, Venezuela declares state of emergency; several feared dead as buildings collapse

<p>Back-to-back powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday evening, collapsing buildings and sending panicked residents into the streets.</p><p>Venezuela's interim leader declared a state of emergency as the earthquakes caused buildings in the capital Caracas to crumble and forced the closure of the country's main airport.</p><p>Delcy Rodriguez said 20 aftershocks had followed the earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, which struck the same area of Venezuela, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).</p><p>Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said that some buildings have been brought down and houses have collapsed.</p>.Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Greece southwest of Crete.<p>Many Venezuelans were at home when the quake hit, celebrating a public holiday commemorating an 1821 military victory which secured Venezuela's independence from Spain.</p><p>Meanwhile, Japan too was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 6.9. No tsunami warning was issued, no injuries were immediately reported and no irregularities were found at nuclear facilities, the authorities said.</p><p>Japan's government has set up an emergency team to gather information on the quake in the Tohoku region and is ready for disaster relief operations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters.</p><p>The epicentre of the quake, which was about 50 km (30 miles) deep, was off the coast of Iwate prefecture, and no tsunami damage was expected, except for slight sea level changes, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>