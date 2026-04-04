Pathetic that your editorial team @nytimes completely missed this egregious error and that you had to be fact checked by the public at large. You post this to your X account with less viewership in your fabricated attempt to be transparent. This is why you have fallen to be… pic.twitter.com/jucYREPHWx
A correction will appear in tomorrow's print edition: "A headline with an article on Friday about President Trump’s threats to leave NATO misstated the full name of the body. It is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, not the North American Treaty Organization."