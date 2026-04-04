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'AI proofing?': NYT trolled for 'NATO' headline blunder

The New York Times incorrectly replaced 'Atlantic' with 'American' in NATO full form.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 07:10 IST
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