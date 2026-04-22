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Airlines that cancel flights amid Middle East conflict

Iran war forced the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 12:49 IST
World newsAirlinesMiddle East

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