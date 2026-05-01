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Al Qaeda-linked insurgents call on Malians to rise up, establish Sharia law

JNIM, which usually issues written statements in Arabic, wrote ⁠in French, ‌the official language in Mali for government and business.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 12:17 IST
World newsAl QaedaJNIM

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