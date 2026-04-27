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Archaeologists use AI to generate image of Pompeii victim

Archaeologists believe the man was killed by a ‌shower of volcanic rocks, in the early hours of the ⁠second day of the eruption, while trying to escape towards the sea.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:48 IST
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