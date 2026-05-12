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At least 100 killed in Nigerian airstrike on Zamfara market, Amnesty says

This airstrike was the ​second to kill scores of people at a crowded market in northern Nigeria in a month.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:10 IST
World newsNigeriaAfricaAirstrike

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