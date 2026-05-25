<p>Luanda: At least 28 people were killed when a landslide struck an illegal gold mining site in Angola's northwestern Bengo province, local authorities said, in one of the country's deadliest illegal mining accidents.</p><p>Four people were rescued from the site, the province's civil protection and fire service added in a statement on Sunday, adding that search operations had been completed.</p><p>The deceased from Saturday's accident were aged between 16 and 35 years old, authorities said.</p>.Coal mine gas explosion in China kills 90; more than 200 rescued.<p>Illegal mining in Angola had historically been associated with the diamond industry. But the country's mining diversification drive has fuelled a boom in artisanal mining of other metals such as gold.</p><p>Angola, a major diamond producer, is diversifying into metals such as copper and gold as diamond prices fall and synthetic diamonds rise.</p>