Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

At least two dead, four injured in southern Spain shooting

Two of the injured are under 18.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 08:45 IST
World newsspainShooting

Follow us on :

Follow Us