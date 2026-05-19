At least two dead, four injured in southern Spain shooting

<p>Madrid: At least two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in the southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spain">Spanish</a> city of El Ejido overnight, police said on Tuesday, adding that a suspect had been arrested.</p>.Five dead, including two suspects, after shooting at US' San Diego mosque.<p>The two people who had died were related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting, a Civil Guard police spokesperson said, without going into further detail.</p><p>Two of the injured are under 18, <em>El Pais</em> newspaper reported.</p>