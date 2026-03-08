At least two killed in strike on hotel building in central Beirut

<p>BEIRUT: At least two people were killed when a strike hit an apartment in the Ramada hotel building in central Beirut, the first such attack to hit the heart of the Lebanese capital since hostilities resumed between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah last week, a security source said early Sunday.</p><p>No further details were immediately available. There was no immediate comment from Israel.</p>.West Asia conflict spreads as Israel strikes southern suburbs of Beirut after Hezbollah launches missiles.<p>Lebanon was pulled into the widening U.S.-Israel war with Iran on Monday after Hezbollah fired rockets and drones into Israel. Israel responded with heavy strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and near Beirut. </p>