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Australia gets its first female army chief, Susan Coyle

Coyle, currently chief of joint capabilities, is the first woman to be appointed head of any of the services in the Australian military.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 08:48 IST
World newsAustraliaArmy

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