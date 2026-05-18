Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Australian teens impacted by social media ban are getting less news, research finds

As most young adults use social media for news, and many rely on it, this was a real risk.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 07:36 IST
World newsAustraliaSocial media

Follow us on :

Follow Us