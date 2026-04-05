Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Bangladesh confirms 94 children died in 19 days due to measles

10 of the total 94 measles related deaths occurred in 24 hours ending at 8 am Sunday.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 17:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 17:01 IST
World newshealthBangladeshWorld Health OrganisationMeasles

Follow us on :

Follow Us