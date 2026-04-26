Bangladesh: Hindu man's body found hanging from tree, minority group demands strong action

<p>Dhaka: A Hindu temple caretaker was found hanging from a tree three days after he went missing from his home in southeastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/bangladesh-issues-nationwide-security-alert-over-possible-militant-attacks-3980579">Bangladesh</a>, a minority group said and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.</p><p>Nayan Sadhu, the 40-year-old resident of Dohazari area under Sthania Upazila of Chhattogram district, was serving as a caretaker-cum-priest at a Shivakali temple in Khurushkul union in Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) said late on Saturday.</p><p>Two unidentified men took Nayan with them late on the evening of April 19, and three days later, his body was found hanging from a tree in a hilly area on the outskirts of the village, according to the police and residents in the Cox's Bazar neighbourhood.</p><p>"We recovered the body when it had started getting decomposed," the Kaler Kantha newspaper said, quoting an unnamed police official.</p><p>The police are yet not sure if it was a case of murder or suicide, he said.</p><p>In a statement, the council demanded stern punitive action against the perpetrators of his murder.</p><p>"The Unity Council strongly condemns the incident and demands immediate arrest and exemplary punishment against the perpetrators," the forum said in the statement.</p>.Hindu tea garden worker killed in Bangladesh; second such case this week.<p>"We just cannot understand what could be the motive of killing an ordinary caretaker of a relatively small temple in a remote area," BHBCUC senior member Kajal Debnath told PTI.</p><p>Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council's Cox's Bazar unit general secretary Jony Dhar said the body was recovered three days after Nayan went missing, indicating that he was murdered.</p><p>Police said the body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of the death.</p><p>An investigation was launched following the missing person's report filed by the deceased's wife on April 19.</p><p>Earlier on April 9, the council said there have been 133 incidents of communal violence between January 1 and March 31 this year in Bangladesh.</p>