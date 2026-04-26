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Bangladesh: Hindu man's body found hanging from tree, minority group demands strong action

An investigation was launched following the missing person's report filed by the deceased's wife on April 19.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 15:54 IST
CrimeBangladeshCommunal violence

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