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Bangladesh seeks new IMF-supported program: IMF

Bangladesh officials said the government is not stepping away from reforms, but rather wants to pursue a realistic and phased reform agenda that aligns with the country's current economic realities.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 01:55 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 01:55 IST
World newsBangladeshIMFDhaka

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