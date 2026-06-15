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Bangladesh summons Indian diplomat over incident involving prime minister's adviser at Delhi airport

Separately, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman said that the government was taking appropriate steps regarding the matter.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 13:40 IST
India NewsWorld newsBangladesh

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