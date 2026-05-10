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Bangladesh’s High Court rejects detained Hindu monk’s bail petition

He was jailed after he was denied bail by a court in the southeastern port city of Chattogram
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 12:26 IST
World newsBangaldeshhindu seer

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