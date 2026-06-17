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BBC to cut 550 jobs in cost-saving drive, Telegraph reports

The ‌report said that staff would be ‌told later ⁠on Wednesday whether their programmes were affected.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:45 IST
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