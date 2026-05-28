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Boarding school fire in Kenya kills about 15 students, police say

The Gilgil Police ‌Station ⁠said an unknown number of ‌students had ‌also been ‌injured ‌in the incident at Utumishi Girls' ⁠Academy Senior ⁠School.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:00 IST
World newsKenyaFire

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