Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

British forces intercept Russian shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to cross English Channel

The ‌vessel will be held and monitored off ‌the south coast as investigations ⁠continue.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 07:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 07:48 IST
World newsBritainEnglish ChannelOil TankerKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us