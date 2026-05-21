Building collapse kills at least 4 people in Morocco's Fez

<p>Rabat: At least four people were killed and six others injured when a four-storey building collapsed overnight in the Moroccan city of Fez, about 200 kilometres (124 miles) east of Rabat, local authorities said on Wednesday.</p><p>State media 2M had said 11 people were killed before issuing an official correction.</p>.Madhya Pradesh: 6 feared buried in debris after four-storey building collapses.<p>Authorities said a search for others who might still be buried was ongoing.</p><p>Local media showed footage of rescuers and residents digging through the rubble.</p><p>An investigation has been launched into the incident, and residents of adjacent buildings were asked to evacuate as a precaution against potential further collapses, authorities said.</p><p>Fez, a former capital dating back to the eighth century and the country's third-most-populous city, has seen similar incidents in recent months, including one in December when two buildings collapsed, killing at least 22 people.</p>.2 dead, several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota.<p>In 2010, the collapse of a minaret in the historic northern city of Meknes killed 41 people.</p><p>Adib Ben Ibrahim, housing secretary of state, said last year that approximately 38,800 buildings across the country had been classified as being at risk of collapse.</p>