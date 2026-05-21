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Building collapse kills at least 4 people in Morocco's Fez

Authorities said a search for others who might still be buried was ongoing.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:39 IST
World newsBuilding CollapseMorocco

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