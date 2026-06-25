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Buildings collapse as quake rocks north-central Venezuela, capital Caracas

The earthquake registered at a magnitude ⁠7.1, about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, at a ‌depth of 13 km (8 ​miles), according to the US Geological Survey.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 01:13 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 01:13 IST
World newsEarthquakeVenezuela

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