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Canada declares Khalistan extremists as ‘national security threat’

The report comes a year after the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of the CBKE groups.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 14:35 IST
World newsCanadaKhalistan

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