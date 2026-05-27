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Canada imposes Ebola-related travel ban, Bahamas to increase screening

No cases of Ebola ​have been reported ​in the United States, Canada or The Bahamas.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 01:38 IST
World newsCanadaEbolaTravel banBahamas

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