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Canada's PM Mark Carney seeks new US-Canada partnership as world undergoes 'rupture'

arney has vowed to double Canadian exports ​to other markets in ⁠the next decade and signed more than 20 economic and security deals in the last year.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 16:43 IST
World newsUnited StatesCanadaIsraelWest AsiawarConflictMark Carney

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