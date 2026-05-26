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Canadian police arrest 17 men believed to be of Indian origin for extortion

The Extortion Task Force of the Peel Police 'dismantled a coordinated campaign of intimidation, threats, and escalating violence used to extort local businesses', statement from the cops said.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 11:15 IST
World newsCanadaextortionIndian-origin persons

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