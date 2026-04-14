Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

China says US blockade of Iran ports is 'dangerous and irresponsible'

China ‌urges all parties ‌to respect the ceasefire, stay committed to dialogue and peace ⁠talks.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 08:55 IST
World newsUSChinaIranWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us