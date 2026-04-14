<p>Beijing: China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a US blockade of Iranian ports is "dangerous and irresponsible", warning it would only aggravate tensions.</p><p>Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that despite a temporary ceasefire agreed by relevant parties, the United States had increased military deployments and imposed a targeted blockade, a move that would exacerbate the conflict, undermine the fragile truce and further jeopardise the safety of navigation through the strait.</p>.Is US targeting China? Blockade in Hormuz to have cascading effects.<p>China urges all parties to respect the ceasefire, stay committed to dialogue and peace talks, take practical steps to ease regional tensions and restore normal passage in the strait as soon as possible, Guo added. </p>