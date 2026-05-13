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China, US had 'candid, in-depth, constructive' trade talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit

US ‌Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and ‌Chinese Vice Premier ⁠He Lifeng had three ‌hours of ‌talks on Wednesday ‌aimed ‌at laying the groundwork for this week's ⁠Beijing ⁠summit.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:05 IST
World newsUSChinaTrade

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