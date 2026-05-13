China, US had 'candid, in-depth, constructive' trade talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit

<p>Beijing: China and the US held "candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges" in South Korea on resolving trade and economic issues and expanding cooperation, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>'s state-run <em>Xinhua</em> news agency reported on Wednesday.</p>.US issues new sanctions over Iran's oil shipments to China.<p>US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng had three hours of talks on Wednesday aimed at laying the groundwork for this week's Beijing summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. </p>