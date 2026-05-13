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Chinese supertanker attempts Strait of Hormuz passage, data show

The Very Large Crude Carrier Yuan ⁠Hua Hu was past Iran's Larak ‌Island and was on ​the eastern side of the strait and heading south, the data showed.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:56 IST
World newsChinaIranWest AsiaConflictStrait of Hormuz

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