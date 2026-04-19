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'Coldly planned execution': Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurdwara

The assailant allegedly approached the men, opened fire and then fled in a car, according to local media.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 08:14 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 08:14 IST
World newsItalyCrimeIndian National

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