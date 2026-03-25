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Colombia military plane crash killed 69

The Lockheed Martin-built LMT.N ⁠Hercules ‌C-130 transport plane was carrying 126 people ‌and crashed after ⁠taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, on the ‌border ‌with Peru.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 01:57 IST
World newsPlane CrashColombia

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